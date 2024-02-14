BJP chief Nadda is Rajya Sabha poll candidate from Gujarat, ex-CM Chavan from Maharashtra
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Wednesday fielded its president J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state.
Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.
The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has four nominees -- one for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.
Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.
Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lone RS seat falling vacant on expiry of Nadda's term can go to Sonia or Priyanka: HP Cong chief
Eye on polls, Nadda to chair meeting of BJP's national general secretaries at his residence today
Neither arithmetic, nor chemistry of INDIA bloc working: Nadda after BJP wins mayoral polls
"Neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry ": JP Nadda on INDIA bloc after BJP wins Chandigarh Mayoral elections
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu holds meeting with MLAs for Annual Plan 2024-25