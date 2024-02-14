BJP chief Nadda is Rajya Sabha poll candidate from Gujarat, ex-CM Chavan from Maharashtra

The BJP on Wednesday fielded its president J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state.

Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has four nominees -- one for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.

Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.

Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. TIR TIR

