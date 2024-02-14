3 NDA candidates, one from Congress file papers for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar

Three candidates from the ruling NDA alliance and one from the Congress on Wednesday filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, where six seats are falling vacant. The RJD is expected to field candidates for the remaining two seats, party leaders said.

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who has been considered for a second consecutive term by the party, promptly went to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat and filed his nomination papers.

He was accompanied by senior leaders of the grand alliance constituents, including Bihar Congress CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan and CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MLAs.

Earlier, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha and BJP's Bhim Singh and Dharamsheela Gupta filed their papers in the presence of top NDA leaders from the state including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state BJP chief.

A member of the Bihar Legislative Council since 2019, Jha served as the minister of water resources from 2019 till Jan 28, 2024, when the JD(U) walked out of the grand alliance.

Following the announcement of his candidature, the Bihar Congress chief expressed gratitude to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, national president Mallikarjun Kharge, and the top leadership of the party for considering him for Rajya Sabha again.

Similarly, JD(U)'s Jha expressed his gratitude for being nominated for the Rajya Sabha by CM Nitish Kumar, emphasising the big responsibility that comes with the prestigious task.

''I also understand the big responsibility that comes with this prestigious task of being the voice of Bihar and our people in the upper house of Parliament.

''For me to have been nominated for this August House is a matter of pride. Having learnt from his profound wisdom, political acumen, and excellent governance skills, I shall continue to keep Nitish Kumar's ideals and values, as I embark on a new journey'', Jha wrote.

Nitish Kumar had recently severed ties with the RJD-supported 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state and the INDIA alliance, returning to the BJP-led NDA.

A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)