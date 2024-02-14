Preparations underway for BJP National Convention in Delhi

The preparations ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention scheduled for February 17 and 18 have begun in Delhi on Wednesday. As per the party source, the accomplishments of the Modi government will be highlighted through decorations at various locations throughout Delhi. A theme based on 12 significant works of the Modi government will be showcased from the BJP headquarters to the Bharat Mandap.

Meanwhile, the first theme-based cutout has been installed at the BJP headquarters. The office now features a cutout of the Tejas, a fighter aircraft made in India, and Prime Minister Modi in an Air Force dress. In addition to this, 11 other thematic decorative cutouts will be installed. These will include exhibits based on the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Chandrayaan (India's lunar mission), the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan Dhan accounts, and other schemes of the Modi government, sources added.

The convention will be attended by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda. As the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections draw snear, the BJP is making every possible effort to secure a third term with a substantial majority.

This year, the BJP party's slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkaar, abki baar 400 paar." Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held this year in April. (ANI)

