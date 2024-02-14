UK's Cameron urges US Congress to pass military aid package for Ukraine
And I urge members of Congress in the United States who will be looking at this today to vote for the package," Cameron told reporters during a visit to Bulgaria. "This is absolutely crucial for American security.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday urged U.S. lawmakers to vote for a $95 billion security aid package for Ukraine and other allies.
"Britain has announced its support package for the next year. The European Union has announced their package for the next year. And I urge members of Congress in the United States who will be looking at this today to vote for the package," Cameron told reporters during a visit to Bulgaria.
"This is absolutely crucial for American security. The whole world is going to be watching what happens in Congress."
