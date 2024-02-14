RS polls: New BJP entrant Ashok Chavan nominated from Maharashtra; he thanks party leadership

The BJP on Wednesday fielded former Congress stalwart Ashok Chavan as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra, the move the ex-chief minister hailed as the trust reposed in a new entrant like him by the party leadership.

''I cannot describe my feelings in words. The BJP has reposed trust in me even though I joined the party yesterday. This is a huge responsibility,'' Chavan told reporters. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule.

Chavan's candidature didn't evoke much surprise as speculation was rife since he crossed over to BJP on Tuesday that he will get a Rajya Sabha berth. Besides Chavan, the BJP has picked ex-MLA Medha Kulkarni and RSS worker Dr Ajit Gopchade for Rajya Sabha, who all are set to sail through given the strength of BJP MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. The biennial election for Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant as the terms of the incumbents MPs are set to expire, is scheduled for February 27.

In Maharashtra, six seats are falling vacant. With the existing strength of 284 MLAs in the state Assembly, each RS seat needs a quota of 41 votes to win. Considering the strength of the BJP, which has 105 MLAs and enjoys the support of some Independents and other smaller allies, the party can send three members to the Upper House of the Parliament. The Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the opposition Congress can win one seat each.

The Shiv Sena has 40 members in the Assembly and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has 45. The opposition Congress has 43 MLAs. Ashok Chavan on Tuesday made his political move by joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai, just a day after parting ways with the Congress.

Chavan, 65, ended his four-decade-old association with Congress on Monday and also resigned as MLA. He has pledged to bolster BJP's presence in Maharashtra.

