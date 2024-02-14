Delhi Assembly’s Budget session: ED summons to CM Kejriwal likely to hog centre stage

Left Menu

ED summonses to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and allegations of poor upkeep of hospitals and drinking water supply against the AAP government are likely to hold centre stage in the Budget session of Delhi Assembly commencing on Thursday.Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP will bring a resolution for expressing thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on luminaries including former PM Narasimha Rao and former deputy PM LK Advani, and for the release of eight Indians convicted with death sentence in Qatar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:51 IST
Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP will bring a resolution for expressing thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna on luminaries including former PM Narasimha Rao and former deputy PM LK Advani, and for the release of eight Indians convicted with death sentence in Qatar. The budget session will start with an address by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The budget is likely to be presented on February 19, officials said.

On the first day of the session, the Sixth Report of the Business Advisory Committee will be presented and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move a motion to elect nine members each to the House committees on Public Accounts, Estimates and Government Undertakings. The budget is likely to have a focus on education, health, power and roads among others, officials said.

Bidhuri said the BJP legislators will try to question the AAP government over issues like the state of government hospitals and pollution levels in the Yamuna river. The AAP is likely to raise the issue of repeated summonses to CM Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy linked money laundering case. The enforcement directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent the sixth summon to him for questioning in the case, a party source said.

The AAP has repeatedly alleged that the multiple summonses are an attempt to crush the party by arresting Kejriwal and toppling the government in Delhi.

The budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Atishi in the Delhi Assembly's Budget session, which will begin on February 15 and end on February 21. The government will also table its outcome budget and Delhi's economic survey report during the session, officials added.

