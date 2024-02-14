"Government jobs were sold in the state earlier," says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

While addressing candidates selected under HSSC, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed satisfaction and said he was emotional and overjoyed. Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Chief Minister elaborated on how "the seats were earlier bought and sold in the state."

"When we were not in power we heard a lot of stories about government jobs in the state. Even after securing merit, a student wasn't sure of getting a job. It was said that jobs are being sold. Candidates' fathers used to sell their lands and mothers their jewels to secure a job. People used to take loans to pay bribes," he added. Manohar Lal Khattar emphasised how his government improved the situation in the state.

"People used to narrate their experiences. I used to feel pain by thinking if the system could be bettered. I thank the voters of Haryana & my party for giving me a chance to improve these conditions. In 2014 we got a chance & we took a 'Sankalp' that injustice will not be done. I resolved to ensure a job without any expense and recommendations," he added further. On Sunday, the Chief Minister of Haryana campaigned for the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in the Panchkula district of Haryana.

The main aim of the Abhiyan was to reach as many locals in the village, discuss with them various schemes of government, and solve various problems. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed enthusiasm about the campaign's potential impact on the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the Central Government over its decision to confer the Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer MS Swaminathan and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

