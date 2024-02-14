"Govt working on the farmers' issues with sensitivity ": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on farmers protest

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday assured that the government is committed to finding a solution to farmers' problems but said that technically, the demand for a law (on MSP) is strange as the government cannot form laws now. "The government is working on the farmers' issues with sensitivity. Most of their demands have been accepted. Technically, since the Lok Sabha session has ended, the demand for a law is strange. The government cannot form laws now. So those who are saying this should consider that the demand they are making is not even legally possible today. That is why our two ministers have held meetings with the farmers, and the government is committed to further addressing the problems of the farmers and finding a solution within the limits of the Constitution," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday requested the government to stop using tear gas and other forces against the protesting farmers and create a cordial atmosphere. He alleged that the police used a self-loading rifle (SLR) with plastic and rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the farmers who were marching to the national capital on Tuesday.

"Police used SLR bullets, tear gas, plastic and rubber bullets to disperse our farmers. These kinds of actions are not acceptable. The way they are making our perception in the media is not right. They are putting the tag of Khalistani, calling us the supporter of Congress and Punjab government, which is not correct," Pandher said while addressing the media. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal rendered support to farmers who have embarked on the 'Delhi Chalo' protest and appealed to the central government to fulfil the demands of the cultivators.

Long traffic jams were seen on Wednesday at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border due to the farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities. The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report. (ANI)

