Macron, Zelenskiy to sign bilateral security agreement on Friday - Elysee
France and Ukraine will sign a bilateral security agreement during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Paris on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Thursday.
Macron's office said details of the agreement would be given during a press conference. The agreement is a follow-up to commitments taken in the margin of a NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, the statement added.
