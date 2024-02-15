Macron, Zelenskiy to sign bilateral security agreement on Friday - Elysee

France and Ukraine will sign a bilateral security agreement during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Paris on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Thursday.

Macron's office said details of the agreement would be given during a press conference. The agreement is a follow-up to commitments taken in the margin of a NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)