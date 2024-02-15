Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi set to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP on Friday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh in the evening, sources said.She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, after the yatra enters the state from Bihar, according to the sources. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:26 IST
Priyanka Gandhi set to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP on Friday
Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh in the evening, sources said.

She will join her brother in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, after the yatra enters the state from Bihar, according to the sources. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra is currently in Bihar, where Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bihar's Aurangabad on Thursday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 33rd day on Thursday and will halt in Bihar's Sasaram at night.

On Friday evening, the yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, Ramesh said.

He also clarified that the yatra has not been cut short in Uttar Pradesh as it will remain in the key Hindi state for eight days from February 16-21 and then again from February 24-25.

Ramesh said February 22 and 23 are rest days for the yatra and it will resume its journey in western Uttar Pradesh on February 24 and 25.

It is likely to leave Uttar Pradesh on the night of February 25, he said.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of ''nyay'' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024