Left Menu

TMC's Mimi Chakraborty reveals disillusionment with politics, expresses desire to step down as MP

I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea, she told reporters.Asked why she tendered her resignation to Banerjee and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker as per norms, Chakraborty said, Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker. The development comes months ahead of the general elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:48 IST
TMC's Mimi Chakraborty reveals disillusionment with politics, expresses desire to step down as MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Bengali actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday met party chief Mamata Banerjee and expressed her desire to quit as a parliamentarian, asserting that “politics is not my cup of tea”.

Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister.

“Today, I met our party supremo. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea,” she told reporters.

Asked why she tendered her resignation to Banerjee and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker as per norms, Chakraborty said, ''Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker.'' The development comes months ahead of the general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024