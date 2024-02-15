North Korea leader's sister says Japan PM Kishida's comments positive - KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:48 IST
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said there is no reason for the country and Japan not to have closer ties and there may come a day Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits Pyongyang, state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.
Kim Yo Jong said recent comments by Kishida, if they are meant to advance the two countries' relations, could be considerred positive, KCNA quoted her as saying.
