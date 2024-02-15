Russian court rejects two appeals by barred anti-war election candidate
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:45 IST
Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two legal challenges by anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin after he was disqualified from next month's presidential election, Nadezhdin said.
Nadezhdin had hoped to stand against President Vladimir Putin but was barred last week by the electoral commission, which said it found irregularities in the list of supporters' signatures he had presented in support of his candidacy.
