Senegal constitutional council finds election delay was unlawful

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 02:24 IST
Senegal constitutional council finds election delay was unlawful

Senegal's Constitutional Council has ruled that parliament's postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential election to December was not in line with the constitution, council minutes showed on Thursday.

Opposition presidential candidates and lawmakers had filed a number of legal challenges to last week's parliamentary bill, which also extended President Macky Sall's mandate in what critics said amounted to an "institutional coup." "The law ... is contrary to the constitution," the council decided, according to the minutes.

The council also ruled to cancel a decree announced by Sall ahead of the vote that had set the postponement in motion.

