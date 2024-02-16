US House Speaker Johnson says Russia anti-satellite capability a serious matter
16-02-2024
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday after a briefing by White House officials on a Russia-related national security threat that it was a very serious matter and needed to be addressed immediately.
Johnson spoke to reporters after a briefing on Capitol Hill by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other officials about Russia developing an anti-satellite capability.
