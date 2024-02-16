Left Menu

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena to hold two-day convention in Kolhapur from today

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with nine ministers and Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs will attend the session in Kolhapur.

16-02-2024
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a two-day convention in Kolhapur on February 16 and 17 to prepare for the elections for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with nine cabinet ministers and Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs will attend the session in Kolhapur.

In this special Maha Adhiveshan (Convention) Shiv Sena leaders will have talks on upcoming Loksabha elections and strategy for Assembly Elections in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, while speaking to ANI said that the first day of the meeting will deliberate on organizational issues, political issues and government workshops.

"On February 17, the second day of the convention, the election management training will be conducted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and will be concluded by the Chief Minister's meeting in the evening. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and office bearers of Shiv Sena will attend this session from all over the state of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde will have a look at Shivdut Abhiyan and take everyone's opinions for preparation of upcoming elections," Manisha said. She further said that Shinde will also address a rally on the second day of the convention. (ANI)

