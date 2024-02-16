Britain's Labour Party wins by-election in southwestern English town

Britain's opposition Labour Party won a by-election in the southwestern English town of Kingswood on Friday, dealing a blow to the governing Conservatives before a national vote expected later this year.

Labour candidate Damien Egan won with 11,176 votes against 8,675 for the Conservative candidate, Sam Bromiley.

