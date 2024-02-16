Left Menu

UK Conservatives have 'work to do', says Sunak, after by-election defeats

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:17 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that twin defeats for his Conservative Party in parliamentary by-election results overnight showed the party had more work to do ahead of a national vote expected later this year.

"We look at the results, very low turnout, (it) shows that we've got work to do, to show people that we are delivering on their priorities, and that's what I'm absolutely determined to do," Sunak told reporters during a visit to southeast England.

