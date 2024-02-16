Germany's Scholz, Ukraine's Zelenskiy sign security agreement in Berlin
Zelenskiy is visiting Germany and France to drum up support for more military aid as the war with Russia nears its third year. "A historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression," Scholz said on social media.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a security agreement at a ceremony in the German capital on Friday.
The details of the agreement were not immediately made public. Zelenskiy is visiting Germany and France to drum up support for more military aid as the war with Russia nears its third year.
"A historic step. Germany will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression," Scholz said on social media.
