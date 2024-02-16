NATO chief 'disturbed' by reports on Navalny's death, demands clarity
Reuters | Munich | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Germany
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the reports on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death," Stoltenberg said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- NATO
- Stoltenberg
- Russian
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Alexei
- Navalny
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukraine -officials
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
ANALYSIS-Russian oil flows through Red Sea still face lower risks
U.S. investor Calvey has not pleaded guilty to Russian embezzlement charge -Ifax cites lawyer
North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says