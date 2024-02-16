NATO chief 'disturbed' by reports on Navalny's death, demands clarity

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the reports on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death," Stoltenberg said.

