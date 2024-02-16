Russian Foreign Ministry on Navalny death: Western accusations 'self-revealing'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that what she called Western accusations about the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny were "self-revealing". In a statement posted on the messenger app Telegram, Zakharova said that forensic results on Navalny's death were still unavailable but that the West had already reached its own conclusions.
Zakharova did not clarify which accusations she was referring to.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Burkina may quit West African currency union, but not Mali
UKMTO says explosion reported near vessel west of Yemen's Hodeidah
Conrad hopes SA draw inspiration from women's side, West Indies, 'Bafana Bafana' ahead of NZ Test series
War with Russia? Kremlin says the West is trying to demonise Russia
TMC's Derek O'Brien claims 'Adhir-BJP-CPI(M)' alliance in Behrampur, other LS seats in West Bengal