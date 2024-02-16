Russian Foreign Ministry on Navalny death: Western accusations 'self-revealing'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that what she called Western accusations about the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny were "self-revealing". In a statement posted on the messenger app Telegram, Zakharova said that forensic results on Navalny's death were still unavailable but that the West had already reached its own conclusions.

Zakharova did not clarify which accusations she was referring to.

