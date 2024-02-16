France's Macron: Israeli offensive in Rafah would be turning point
An Israeli offensive in Rafah "could only lead to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster and would be a turning point in this conflict", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
"I share the fears of Jordan and Egypt of a forced and massive displacement of the population", Macron added, speaking at the Elysee palace along Jordan's King Abdullah II who echoed the comments, saying the "catastrophic consequences" of such an offensive could not be accepted.
