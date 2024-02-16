Polish foreign minister says Navalny was a hero
"He was convicted in a trial on false charges... He was placed in prison, where he lived in terrible conditions. Vladimir Putin is responsible for all this."
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:28 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was a hero, Poland's foreign minister told state news agency PAP on Friday, adding that President Vladimir Putin was responsible for him being imprisoned in terrible conditions on false charges.
"My heart now goes to the family of Alexei Navalny, who is a hero and a symbol for all Russian democrats," Radoslaw Sikorski was quoted as saying. "He was convicted in a trial on false charges... He was placed in prison, where he lived in terrible conditions. Vladimir Putin is responsible for all this."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Radoslaw Sikorski
- state news agency
- Poland
- Alexei Navalny
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian military says Israel targeted south Damascus - state news agency
UAE allocates $5 mln for U.N. relief in Gaza - state news agency
UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent expansion of Gaza conflict-UAE state news agency
President Vladimir Putin gave interview to Tucker Carlson on Tuesday - Kremlin