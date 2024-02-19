Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM takes a jibe at TDP, Janasena invoking election symbols

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took a dig at his opponents, invoking the election symbols of the TDP, Janasena and his own ruling YSRCP, and told people how to vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister noted that a ceiling fan, the election symbol of YSRCP, should always be inside the house, a bicycle (TDP's symbol) outside and an used tea tumbler (Janasena) in the kitchen sink.

''Fan should always be inside the house! Cycle should always be outside and an used tea tumbler should always be in the sink,'' said Reddy in a post on X, appealing to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the YSRCP and against the TDP and the Janasena in the polls.

This call, which he reiterated today, was part of his speech that he had delivered to a massive gathering of YSRCP supporters and cadres as part of 'Siddham' (ready) series of meetings at Raptadu in Anantapur district on Sunday.

