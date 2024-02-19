German government deeply concerned about Rafah offensive - spokesperson
Germany is very concerned about an envisaged Israeli offensive in Rafah, a government spokesperson said on Monday. "We are deeply concerned about the ground offensive in Rafah," the spokesperson said during a regular press conference in Berlin.
"We are deeply concerned about the ground offensive in Rafah," the spokesperson said during a regular press conference in Berlin. "It is difficult to correctly assess the humanitarian situation there, but I think everyone recognises that it is catastrophic."
If there is to be an offensive, Israel must answer the question of how to evacuate the up to 1.3 million civilians who are currently sheltering there, the spokesperson added. (Reporting Miranda Murray and Nette Nöstlinger, Editing by Rachel More)
