Germany's conservatives pick von der Leyen as EU candidate, source says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:05 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday won the backing of her German centre-right party for a second term, a source said, putting her in a strong position to secure another five years running the European Union's executive body.
After a meeting of the party leadership in Berlin, Germany's Christian Democrats chose her as their candidate for Commission president, confirming a widespread assumption that von der Leyen would seek another term.
