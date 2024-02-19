Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-02-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 19:56 IST
Guv greets people on eve of Mizoram statehood day
Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Mizoram on the eve of the 37th statehood day. As part of the celebrations, a public prayer will be held at the Assam Rifles ground on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma slated to address the gathering, officials said.

In his message, the governor emphasized the importance of understanding and appreciating the diverse traditions of different cultures. The governor encouraged the people of Mizoram to embrace the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat by learning about and respecting the customs and traditions of other regions. He said such cultural exchange can enrich the collective identity of Indians.

''This programme aims to enhance mutual understanding and promote interaction between people of different states and UTs,'' he added.

''We have varied customs and traditions. Instead of letting these differences create alienation and misunderstanding, we can let it enhance our identity as Indians. Therefore, in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, I urge all people of Mizoram to study and be curious about other traditions and learn the good it offers,'' he said.

The official statehood day function will be held at Vanapa Hall in the presence of Governor Kambhampati and CM Lalduhoma.

Mizoram's first statehood day was attended by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987 following the peace accord between the Centre and the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) in 1986, which ended 20 years of insurgency in the northeastern state.

