Chandigarh mayoral polls case verdict: Kejriwal thanks SC, says it saved democracy

The Supreme Court has saved democracy in these ''difficult times'', Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, thanking the court for its decision in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case.

The top court has said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial elections and declaration of result after considering the eight ''defaced'' ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer.

''Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)