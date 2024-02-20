Left Menu

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:31 IST
BJP president Nadda, 3 other party candidates declared elected to RS unopposed from Gujarat
BJP president J P Nadda and three other candidates of the party were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat on Tuesday.

There were four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state and as many candidates, all of the ruling BJP, had filed their nomination papers.

As no other candidates had filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat on four vacant seats, Returning Officer Reeta Mehta declared all the four BJP candidates, including Nadda, elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, an official said.

Tuesday was the last date of withdrawal of nomination forms.

Apart from Nadda, the three others candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha were diamond baron Govindbhai Dholakia, BJP leaders Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak.

