Left Menu

Truth finally wins: Punjab CM Mann hails SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral poll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying truth finally wins.The top court overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:36 IST
Truth finally wins: Punjab CM Mann hails SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral poll
Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying ''truth finally wins''.

The top court overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor. ''Finally truth wins, we welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Chandigarh mayoral elections... CJI declared AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as the mayor while holding 8 votes, rejected by the presiding officer, right,'' said Mann in a post in Punjabi on X.

Mann further said the BJP got a ''befitting reply for its blatant wrongdoing''. He also congratulated the people of Chandigarh for the ''great victory of democracy''. Setting aside the Chandigarh mayoral poll, the Supreme Court also ordered prosecution of the returning officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his ''misdemeanour'', after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election.

The apex court made it clear that it was not quashing the entire electoral exercise and restricting itself to dealing with the wrong-doings in the counting process which led to invalidation of eight votes cast in Kumar's favour.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was evident that Masih made deliberate attempt to deface eight ballot papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024