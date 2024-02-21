Three YSRCP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh

Three YSRCP candidates - Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy- were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, according to an official release.

Tuesday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the February 27 polls.

''The Returning Officer and Joint Secretary to State Legislature have reported that the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), 2024 to fill three seats is uncontested...,'' and Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and Raghunadha Reddy of the YSRCP have been declared elected,'' said the release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The victory of the ruling party's candidates was a foregone conclusion with the TDP not fielding any nominee for the three Rajya Sabha seats.

The tenures of Rajya Sabha members - K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP)- will end soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)