He inspired generations of jurists to uphold Constitution's sanctity: Rahul on Nariman

The Congress on Wednesday condoled legal doyen Fali S Nariman's death, with Rahul Gandhi saying his contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and civil liberties.

Veteran advocate Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the death of eminent jurist, senior advocate and a fierce votary of constitutional civil liberties, Fali S Nariman, is a huge loss to the legal system.

''A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace,'' Kharge said on the microblogging platform.

Gandhi condoled the veteran lawyer's demise and said it leaves a profound void in the legal community.

''His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties,'' the former Congress chief said.

''May his commitment to justice and fairness continues to guide us, even in his absence,'' Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Nariman was an outstanding lawyer and a courageous personality.

''He was a superb parliamentarian. He informed and educated whenever he spoke and wrote. He was a wonderful human being who was zestful till the very end. He was Fali Nariman, and he was one of my favourite persons,'' Ramesh said.

''His autobiography is a delightful read. It begins with a humorous exchange between the two of us,'' the Congress leader said.

Nariman belonged to a species that is already endangered, Ramesh added.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975. He resigned from the post during emergency.

Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

His son, Rohinton Nariman, was a judge of the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)