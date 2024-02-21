Kerala Animal attacks: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav visits Wayanad

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday visited the families of the three men who died in animal attacks here and assured them of all possible help to put their lives back on track.

The Union Minister, who arrived here in the evening, met the families of the three men -- Prajeesh, Paul and Ajeesh -- who lost their lives in animal attacks in the district in the last couple of months.

While Ajeesh and Paul were trampled to death by two different wild elephants this month, Prajeesh was killed by a tiger in December 2023.

The Union minister, who will hold meetings tomorrow in connection with the man-animal conflicts in the district, posted a message on social media platform X about his visit to the homes of the victims' families.

He said that the central government will ensure full support to the families to get their lives back on track.

The Union Minister also asked members of the BJP state unit to extend all possible help to the people of the region to ensure ''a harmonious man-animal coexistence''.

''Met the families of Prajeesh, Paul and Ajeesh, who lost their lives in the man-animal conflict in Wayanad recently. Their loss is irreparable. Assured them the government, led by PM Shri @narendramodiji, stands with the families in their hour of grief.

''We will ensure full support to get their lives back on track. I pray the departed souls rest in eternal peace. Also asked members of @BJP4Keralam to extend all possible help to the people in the region to ensure a harmonious man-animal coexistence,'' Yadav said on X.

A state ministerial delegation, which visited here yesterday on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, discussed the remedial proposals and took decisions during a meeting attended by the local people's representatives and officials.

Prior to that, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited the family members of those who were killed in animal attacks.

