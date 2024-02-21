AIIMS Delhi opens helpline to tackle fleecing and bribery incidents

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released a dedicated helpline number for messaging complaints and evidence related to incidents of fleecing and seeking bribes by some individuals in lieu of helping patients and their relatives with investigations outside the hospital. AIIMS Delhi informed that a dedicated WhatsApp number (9355023969) will be operationalized by February 29.

It further mentioned that it has been noted that few patients visiting the hospital are being fleeced by touts and agents in the guise of supplying them medicines, helping them with investigations outside AIIMS, or referring them to other hospitals for faster turnaround times. "In case any tout/agent is fleecing you or anyone is seeking bribe for services at AIIMS New Delhi, please forward the audio or video evidence & location via WhatsApp on this number: +91-9355023969," an official order issued by AIIMS Delhi read.

"This number shall not entertain routine grievances but shall only take cognizance of the complaints related to fleecing of patients by touts / agents or for complaints in cases where anyone from AIIMS New Delhi is seeking a bribe in lieu of any services at AIIMS. This number shall be monitored on a 24x7 basis by the Security Department," it added. AIIMS further mentioned that to ensure prompt verification of complaints and to take the requisite action on an urgent basis, a team of regular security staff shall be positioned in the paging room next to the AIIMS Control Room (Room No. 12, Old Private Ward) on a 24x7 basis.

"As the security department is directly responsible for stopping such activities, in case of verified complaints of fleecing or bribing of patients or their attendants from any area, the entire outsourced security staff posted in the said area shall be relieved, and regular AIIMS security staff posted /in charge of the said area shall be suspended pending fact finding & disciplinary proceedings," the official order read. (ANI)

