Madhya Pradesh: "We don't care ...," says Congress' Digvijaya Singh on CM Yadav's remark on Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has rubbished Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Recently, CM Yadav has said that "Rahul Gandhi should get 'Muhurat' checked for his Yatra. Wherever he goes, his party-led government falls."

"Let him (CM Yadav) keep saying whatever he wants, we don't care about that. Chief Minister, what is your objection to the purpose with which Rahul Gandhi has come out? Shouldn't he (Rahul Gandhi) take out 'Yatra' to fight for the problems of farmers, Dalit, tribal, backward classes, injustice being done to the workers and against inflation and unemployment in this country? The Congress party does politics of issues. We do not divide people in the name of religion," Singh said while talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Wednesday evening. Recently, when asked about the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra entering the state soon, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi should get 'Muhurat' checked for his Yatra. Wherever he goes, his party-led government falls. The way he (Rahul Gandhi) speaks, first he should remember the language. We all can understand that it will be a big deal if he manages the Congress party."

Digvijaya Singh further said that Congress respect all religions which is the Sanatan culture of the country. "We do not use religion in politics. We respect all religions, which is the Santan culture of our country. Shankaracharya ji had given the message of Sargam Sambhav. All religions should be respected. Swami Vivekananda ji had also given the message of respecting all religions. We fully respect all our religious beliefs and follow the teachings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the Indian Constitution which tells us to respect all religions," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

