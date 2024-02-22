Left Menu

Atishi claims Kejriwal will be arrested in 3-4 days if AAP ties up with Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:50 IST
Atishi claims Kejriwal will be arrested in 3-4 days if AAP ties up with Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Atishi claimed on Thursday that the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next three to four days if the party enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, she also claimed that the CBI was going to issue a notice to Kejriwal either on Saturday or Sunday.

''Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have received messages since Wednesday evening that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress,'' she claimed.

The Delhi minister claimed that it was conveyed by the messengers that a notice will be issued to the chief minister by the CBI on Saturday or Sunday and then he will be arrested.

She said that it was conveyed by the messengers that the only way to keep Kejriwal out of jail was AAP quitting the opposition bloc INDIA.

The alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi is on the verge of finalisation. Leaders of the two parties may make an official announcement in a day or two, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024