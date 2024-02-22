Elect Modi once again to make India developed nation, Vishwa Guru: Amit Shah

Left Menu

The coming Lok Sabha elections will decide the future of the country.

PTI | Janjgir | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:48 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Chhattisgarh to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term in office to make India a developed nation, and 'Bharat Mata' a 'Vishwa Guru'.

Sounding the poll bugle at a rally at Janjgir in the BJP-ruled state, he also hit out at the Congress, accusing it of delaying the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for 75 years.

''The coming (Lok Sabha) elections will decide the future of the country. These elections are to make India a completely developed nation, and to make Bharat Mata (Mother India) a Vishwa Guru (world teacher),'' the senior BJP leader said.

The BJP won ten out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014 and nine in 2019, Shah noted, adding that in the recent assembly elections people voted his party to power with a thumping majority.

''The incompetent (Congress) government neither controlled Naxalism, nor did it ensure justice to the people. It committed corruption and did injustice to the people, who then ousted it from power,'' Shah said.

Among other things, the Modi government provided tap water connections to 60 crore poor people in the country including 38 lakh households in Chhattisgarh in the last ten years, he said.

The Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government in the state has completed 30 percent of ''Modi ki guarantee'' (BJP's poll promises) so far, the Union minister claimed.

Modi himself is a guarantee, and he should be elected once again so that India becomes the third largest economy in the world, Shah said.

''Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's Nanhihal (place of one's mother's parents). But the Congress did not resolve the 550-year-old (Ram Mandir) issue in the last 75 years. But Modi solved it and performed consecration of Ram Lalla (lord Ram's idol) in Ayodhya,'' he added.

