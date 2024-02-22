Atishi claims Kejriwal will be arrested in 3-4 days if AAP ties up with Congress

AAP leader Atishi claimed on Thursday that the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next three to four days if the party enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to the claim, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said she made the remarks out of ''frustration''.

''As for as her claim that this was going to happen because of AAP-Congress alliance, I want to say the BJP is least bothered about this coalition and we are going to win all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,'' he said.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi also claimed that the CBI was going to issue a notice to Kejriwal either on Saturday or Monday.

''Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, AAP leaders have received messages since Wednesday evening that Kejriwal will be arrested if AAP enters into a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress,'' she claimed.

The Delhi minister claimed that it was conveyed by the messengers that a notice will be issued to the chief minister by the CBI on Saturday or Monday and then he will be arrested by ED and CBI in next 1-2 days.

She said that it was conveyed by the messengers that the only way to keep Kejriwal out of jail was AAP quitting the opposition bloc INDIA.

''I want to tell the BJP that this is democracy and parties have right to enter into an alliance and if you (BJP) feel that you can scare Kejriwal and AAP through such threats of arrest then you are committing a big mistake,'' Atishi said.

The alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi is on the verge of finalisation. Leaders of the two parties may make an official announcement in a day or two, she said.

Atishi did not present any evidence in support of her claims, saying ''We are public representative and we do not keep handy a recorder while going for morning walk or meeting people at home or office, so that anything said by a person from the BJP could be recorded.'' The Delhi BJP president said that the probe agencies were doing their job and whether Kejriwal will be arrested or not is up to them.

He said that the AAP-Congress alliance was a ''flop'' venture and it had no ''relevance'' in Delhi as leaders and workers of both the parties were not acceptable to each other.

He said both the AAP and the Congress were competing in Delhi over who loses the most seats in the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)