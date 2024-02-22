"Lotus must bloom in all 11 seats": Amit Shah at Vijay Sankalp rally in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Chhattisgarh to vote 'lotus' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally at Janjgir Champa in the state on Thursday, the Home Minister said, "The upcoming elections are important in carrying forward the vision of making India a Vishwaguru. A useless (previous Congress) government, which neither worked to rid the state of the Naxal menace nor take it towards development, cheated the people and betrayed their mandate by indulging in scams."

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre over the past decade, Shah listed initiatives such as the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme under which piped water has been provided to 60 crore people nationwide while benefitting 38 lakh households in Chhattisgarh. He also underlined the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has benefitted 2 crore people in Chhattisgarh, as well as the construction of over 10 crore toilets across the country and 38 lakh in Chhattisgarh under the BJP's governance at the Centre.

"36 lakh women (in Chhattisgarh) have been given cylinders and 10 lakh have benefitted under PM Awas Yojana," the Union Home Minister said. Veering to India's growth story, and the country's progress to being the fifth-largest global economy from the 11th position, Shah said the NDA will strive to take the economy to being the third-largest if PM Modi were to be elected for a third term in office.

"India, which used to rank 11th in terms of its GDP, is today the fifth-largest economy. Bring back PM Modi and we will take our economy to be the third-largest," Shah said. Underlining the key takeaways of the NDA government, including the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, India's presidency of the G20 and hosting of the annual summit, surgical strikes across the border, and the construction of the Ram Mandir, Shah called for support for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Coming out in praise of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for fulfilling all pre-election promises within two months, including the Dhan bonus and Rs 1000 monthly for women in Chhattisgarh, he said, "Be it providing a Dhan bonus or giving Rs 1000 monthly to women in Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai has fulfilled all his promises within the first two months of his government." Shah assured that every 'Modi Guarantee' would be fulfilled, urging voters to ensure victory for the lotus symbol in all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (ANI)

