EC allots 'Man blowing Turha' symbol to Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar

The Election Commission of India allotted the 'Man blowing Turha' symbol to the Nationalist Congress Party--Sharadchandra Pawar. "Accordingly, the Commission has already allotted the name "Nationalist Congress Party--Sharadchandra Pawar" to the group led by Sharad Pawar (respondent) as per the Commission's Final Order dated February 6, 2024, in Dispute Case No. 2 of 2023, till further orders by the Supreme Court in the matter. Further, as per the request received, "Man Blowing Turha" is allotted to the group/party in all the parliamentary constituencies in the State of Maharashtra," the order from the ECI said.

After the announcement, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar posted on X that the new symbol with the thoughts of the idols of Maharashtra will shake the throne of the central government. "In the history of Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shiv Rai's valor, the Trumpet, which set the ears of the throne of Delhi, is a matter of pride for the 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Chandra Pawar' today. With the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the idol of Maharashtra, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, and respected 'Tutari' is ready to blow the trumpet once again to shake the throne of Delhi along with Sharad Chandra Pawar saheb!" the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the interim order by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that allowed veteran leader Sharad Pawar to use 'Nationalist Congress Party--Sharad Chandra Pawar' would continue till further orders. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan also allowed Sharad Pawar to approach the ECI for symbol allocation and said that it would be allotted within one week of filing the application.

It further issued notice to the Ajit Pawar faction and ECI on the plea of Sharad Pawar against the order of the poll panel officially recognising the Ajit Pawar faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The bench sought a response from them within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

On February 6, the poll panel, while applying the test of majority in the legislative wing, ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction was the real NCP and permitted the faction to use the 'clock' symbol for the party. In its order, the Election Commission had noted that the total number of NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra State Assembly stood at 81 and out of this, Ajit Pawar submitted affidavits of 57 MLAs in his support while Sharad Pawar had only 28 affidavits. (ANI)

