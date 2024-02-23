"Section 144 has been imposed only for BJP": Sukanta Majumdar after meeting Governor

Sukanta Majumdar, who was arrested by West Bengal police for leading a protest against the Sandeshkhali incidents and was released later, met Governor CV Ananda Bose in the late hours on Thursday. Majumdar told ANI that he told the entire incident to the governor, who was also shocked by the way they (police) behaved with an MP.

Earlier on Thursday, Sukanta Majumdar was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Thursday while leading a protest against the Sandeshkhali incidents and released on a PR bond later. "I have told the governor about the entire incident and what happened. The governor was also shocked by the way they behaved with an MP. Such behaviour is not acceptable in a democracy. Section 144 has been imposed only for the BJP because TMC MLAs are roaming with 50 people. It's a partial 144, which is applicable only to BJP workers and leaders. Sheikh Shahjahan and his brothers run the zamindari there and torture the people. Mamata Banerjee and TMC have maintained such a situation that no voice can be raised. Today, women have raised their voices. The governor has his focus on all topics. He is also informing the Home Ministry," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after being granted bail on Thursday evening, Majumdar said, "The police picked us up by force. I was arrested and made to sign a bail bond before I was released. We were arrested for sitting on a dharna here. We will continue to raise our voices and protest until our workers are allowed to visit Sandeshkhali." After receiving permission from the police to visit the trouble-torn area on Thursday, Majumdar was leading a protest demanding the arrest of the fugitive TMC leader in front of a police station in the area.

The West Bengal police on Thursday opened up on the arrest of Sukanta Majumdar saying he was arrested during his protest earlier in Sandeshkhali for violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144, which had been in force in the violence-hit area. Speaking to ANI on the Majumdar's arrest earlier, Hossain Mehedi Rehman, Superintendent of Police, Basirhat, said, "Today Sukanta Majumdar reached here without informing the police. He was intercepted in Dhamakhali and asked politely if he wanted to visit Sandeshkhali and meet the family members of any particular person. He was stopped initially but later allowed to meet the family. However, he came here and sat on a protest outside the police station with his local supporters." (ANI)

