PM condoles demise of former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi
Om Shanti, he said.Joshi, 86, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi and recalled his contribution in various capacities.
He will be remembered for his diligence as a legislator too, the prime minister said.
Modi wrote on X, ''He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister.'' During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative.
''Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures.Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' he said.
Joshi, 86, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha extends budget session by one day, no question hour on Feb 10
Notifications issued for polls to six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeks discussion on MSP to farmers
PM Modi lauds ex-PM Manmohan Singh's contribution to House, country while bidding farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.
Manmohan Singh came to vote in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair to help strengthen democracy: PM Modi in RS.