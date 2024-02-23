Left Menu

Centre planning to arrest Kejriwal through CBI, alleges AAP leader Gopal Rai

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that the Centre has been planning to arrest AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through CBI. Rai further claimed that despite raids by the central agencies at various places linked to AAP leaders, no evidence of corruption was found against them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 13:00 IST
Centre planning to arrest Kejriwal through CBI, alleges AAP leader Gopal Rai
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that the Centre has been planning to arrest AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through CBI. Addressing a press conference here, Rai alleged that the CBI has been preparing a notice under CrPC 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) for Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. ''BJP has been frustrated ever since the opposition formed the INDIA bloc.

The BJP-led central government has been planning to arrest Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through CBI. We got to know that a notice is being prepared under CrPC 41A and thereafter, they plan to arrest him,'' he alleged. ''Since all the notices by ED to Kejriwal failed, they now plan to misuse CBI,'' he further alleged. Rai further claimed that despite raids by the central agencies at various places linked to AAP leaders, no evidence of corruption was found against them. ''These agencies raided our leaders' residences and offices and several other places linked to them but they never found a spec of evidence of corruption again us. AAP was never scared of BJP and their agencies' threats and we won't be scared in the future too,'' Rai claimed. ''AAP will fight the elections as a part of the INDIA bloc and no one can stop us,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024