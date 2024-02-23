Danish PM Frederiksen meets Zelenskiy in Ukraine's Lviv
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:28 IST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The presidential office said they paid tribute to the memory of defenders who fell during the war with Russia.
