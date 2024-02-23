Hungary's Gripen deal will strengthen its commitment to NATO, PM Orban says
Hungary's deal with Sweden to buy four new Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets will boost Hungary's air defence capability and its commitment to the NATO military alliance, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We not only keep our air defence capability but will increase it ... which means our commitment to NATO will strengthen and so will our participation in NATO's joint operations," Orban told a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Budapest after signing the agreement.
