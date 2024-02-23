Left Menu

"Want Mathura, Kashi issue to be solved out of court": Syed Zainul Abedin

"Mathura and Kashi's issue is sub judice before the court, so one cannot comment on this. We want this issue to be solved outside the court. This will be the best thing for both sides (Hindu-Muslim), and with this, there will be peace between both sides," Abedin said speaking to ANI on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 18:29 IST
Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Weeks after the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque, Syed vodcast , Dewan and Sajjada Nasheen of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah said that the Mathura and Kashi temple disputes should be settled out of court. "Mathura and Kashi's issue is sub judice before the court, so one cannot comment on this. We want this issue to be solved outside the court. This will be the best thing for both sides (Hindu-Muslim), and with this, there will be peace between both sides," Abedin said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

The Dewan of Ajmer Sharif Dargah reasoned that if the court gives any judgement, one side will lose and this would lead to bitterness between both the sides. "Otherwise, if the court gives any judgement on this, then that judgement will be in favour of any one side, only leading to bitterness on the other side, Why do so?" Abedin said.

Abedin also stressed that religion and politics cannot be made separate from one another, as it was argued by noted British writer Desmond Shawe in 1957, he said. "All kings had a spiritual head. He used to take decisions consulting the spiritual head. Today a new trend has started on mixing up religion and politics. Gorakhpur Press is famous countrywide. In the 1957 edition of Sri Kalyan, on pages 771-772, Desmond Shawe says that if politics is made devoid of religion, and vice-versa, both cannot exist in isolation," he said.

Earlier in February, the Allahabad High Court completed the hearing and reserved its order in an appeal moved by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee challenging the Varanasi District Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. On January 31, the Varanasi district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for 'puja' to be performed by the Hindu side and a pujari (priest) nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. After the order of the court, "puja" and "aarti" were performed in the early hours on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

