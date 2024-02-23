DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 23

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 ** NEW YORK CITY - Public panel discussion on support for Ukraine with foreign ministers of UK, Germany and Poland, David Cameron, Radoslaw Sikorski and Annalena Baerbock, moderated by "Wall Street Journal" editor in chief Emma Tucker – 1500 GMT.

** OSLO - Defence ministers of Danish Troels Lund Poulsen and Norwegian Bjorn Arild Gram meet at the Orland Air base in Norway to discuss the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets – 1300 GMT. ** KYIV - Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Lviv, the two leaders hold joint news conference. NEW DELHI - Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (Final day) BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) HARARE - Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to visit Zimbabwe. (Final day) NEW DELHI - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India. (Final day) BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) WARSAW - Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Council (EC), will pay a visit to Poland together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Egypt. BUENOS AIRES - President of Argentina Javier Milei receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Government House. BUDAPEST - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will travel to Budapest to meet his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24 DOHA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar to discuss security in the Red Sea. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ** ABU DHABI - Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Gan Kim Yong will be visiting Abu Dhabi. (To Feb. 27) LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election.

GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

** ABU DHABI - WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala holds press conference alongside the chair of the WTO's 13th ministerial conference, UAE trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi – 0900 GMT. PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Prague to discuss Ukraine, defence, EU enlargement, energy, migration. – 1630 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 3)

GENEVA, Switzerland - 55th session of the Human Rights Council. (To Apr. 5) ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

TEHRAN - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak visits Iran. (To Feb 28) PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Mexico.

PRAGUE - Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) of Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia meet in Prague to discuss energy security, EU matters, migration. – 1000 GMT CALGARY, Canada - Special Olympics Canada 2024 Winter Games (to Mar. 2) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

** TIRANA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Albania where will have bilateral meetings with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and he will also take part in an EU summit that will be held in Tirana. WASHINGTON DC - South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul to hold a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington to discuss strengthening alliance including their extended deterrence against North Korea. SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 1

** ROME - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to go to Rome, Italy, to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella – 1600 GMT. IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 2 OTTAWA - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Toronto, Canada. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 3 GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 5 SEOUL - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Republic of Korea. (To March 06)

PRAGUE - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague. MOSCOW – 71st death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs – 0500 GMT LUANG PRABANG, Laos - ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting +1 Informal Meeting. (To Mar. 7) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06

TOKYO - Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Japan. (To March 08) LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt delivers his annual budget to parliament. – 1230 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 7

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - The 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat Meeting. (To Mar. 8) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. – 0200 GMT GLOBAL - International Women's Day. IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 TIBET – 65th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 SENDAI, Japan – 13th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 MEXICO CITY - Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Mexico. (To March 14)

WASHINGTON DC - Polish president Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at White House. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 18). GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 13th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq – 36th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 17

ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy. MALDIVES - Maldivian People's Council Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – 13th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. BERLIN - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discusses the topic "Is Europe being left behind?" at the EUROPE 2024 media summit – 0910 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses European competitiveness at a German media summit called EUROPE 2024. – 1630 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Mar. 22) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 SLOVAKIA - Slovakian Presidency election.

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 29

DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2024 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 2

LUANG PRABANG, Laos - 11th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting (11th AFMGM) (To Apr. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

SOUTH KOREA - South Korean National Assembly Election. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 13 TOGO - Togolese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 15 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Apr. 16) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 BRUSSELS - Special European Council. (to Apr. 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 18 WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings. (To Apr. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 21 ECUADOR – Ecuador Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 22 NEW YORK, United states - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 25) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)