Three new general secretaries included in Tripura BJP core committee

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:03 IST
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, BJP national president JP Nadda has reconstituted the 16-member core committee of the party in Tripura by replacing three leaders, a party leader said on Friday.

The three dropped leaders - Papia Datta, Tinku Roy and Kishore Barman - have been replaced by general secretaries Amit Rakshit, Bhagaban Das and Bipin Debbarma, he said.

The core committee headed by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee also has Chief Minister Manik Saha, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik as members.

GR Rabindra Raju, state general secretary (organisation), also found place in the newly rejigged committee. Mahesh Sharma, state prabhari, Sambit Patra, national spokesperson and NE coordinator, and Rituraj Sinha, national secretary, are also part of the panel.

''The reconstitution of the core committee is a routine exercise as general secretaries are always given berths in the core committee. That's the reason why Amit Rakshit, Bhagaban Das and Bipin Debbarma were included in the core team'', said party's media in-charge Sunit Sarkar.

While Papia Datta was recently made a vice-president in the party, Tinku Roy became a minister and Kishore Barman had expressed his desire to quit the post after becoming an MLA.

