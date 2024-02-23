Left Menu

"Farming has become loss-making occupation in Amrit Kaal": Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday said that farming has become a loss-making occupation under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the PM cannot fool farmers and rural poor by paying lip service.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:55 IST
"Farming has become loss-making occupation in Amrit Kaal": Samyukta Kisan Morcha
Samyukta Kisan Morcha hold protests (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Friday that farming has become a loss-making occupation under "Amrit Kaal of PM Modi," adding that the PM cannot fool farmers and rural poor by paying lip service. The farmer's body said that the killing of a young farmer at the Kannouri border has resulted in anger among the public across all states, and the observation of Black Day/Aakrosh Day today reflects the sentiments of the angered protestors.

"Reports of the effigy burning of Union Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij have been received from all the states of India, and torchlight processions are also taking place widely in the villages and towns. Women and youth have also widely participated in the protest actions," Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement. SKM also welcomed the Punjab Government's decision to give compensation of Rs 1 crore and one job to family of the deceased young farmer.

It further reiterated its demand to the Punjab Government to register an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC in the farmer's killing incident and a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the firing and the damage caused to tractors. Targeting Prime Minister Modi, SKM also claimed that Gujarat, as per the RBI data, pays the lowest wage to farmers.

"Before uttering again "Modi's Guarantee," he owes an explanation, though he was three times Chief Minister and two times Prime Minister of the country, why Gujarat, the state he claims as the model for development, is unable to pay the minimum wage for a dignified life to its rural workers," the press release said. To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans, and pickup trucks.

Questioning the feasibility of the demand made by farmers that a law be made on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said on Friday that farmers are being paid well for their crops under the BJP-led Centre and they received pensions for the first time since independence under BJP rule. Questioning the feasibility of the demand made by farmers that a law be made on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said on Friday that farmers are being paid well for their crops under the BJP-led Centre and they received pensions for the first time since independence under BJP rule.

Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, the Jharkhand Governor said, "Farmers agitation is coming often from Punjab. We don't understand why. PM Modi is the first Prime Minister in the country to give pensions to farmers. He almost doubled the support price for so many products. So many crops are being paid for well. Procurement is high, but there is still demand. I do not know how feasible their (farmers) demand is." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024