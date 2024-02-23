US 'disappointed' by Israeli plans to build 3,000 new housing units in settlements, says Blinken
Updated: 23-02-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:12 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he was "disappointed" by an Israeli announcement that it plans to build 3,000 new housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Blinken said during a news conference in Buenos Aires that it was long-standing U.S. policy that new settlements are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
